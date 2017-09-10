Trump has ‘great concern’ about Irma as storm bears down: Pence

WASHINGTON (Reuters) – U.S. President Donald Trump has directed the full resources of the federal government to help Florida and other states hit by Hurricane Irma and has “great concern” about the storm as it batters the Florida coast, his vice president said on Sunday.
