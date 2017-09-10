Trump has ‘great concern’ about Irma, wants to travel there soon: Pence

WASHINGTON (Reuters) – U.S. President Donald Trump has “great concern” about the dangers of Hurricane Irma as it batters the Florida coast and has told his team he wants to travel to the state as soon as practicable, his vice president said on Sunday.
