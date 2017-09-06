Trump, his party: an American odd couple

WASHINGTON (Reuters) – When President Donald Trump spoke to reporters on Air Force One on Wednesday, he went out of his way to praise Democratic congressional leaders he had met earlier at the White House. He failed to mention Mitch McConnell or Paul Ryan, the two leaders of his own Republican party who also took part.
Latest posts by Reuters News (see all)
- Wildfires sweep across U.S. West, slow push toward Portland - September 6, 2017
- Catalonia parliament votes for Oct. 1 referendum on split from Spain - September 6, 2017
- Trump Jr. to testify privately to Senate committee on Thursday - September 6, 2017