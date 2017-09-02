Trump increases federal funding for debris removal: White House

WASHINGTON (Reuters) – U.S. President Donald Trump on Saturday authorized an increase in the level of federal funding for debris removal and emergency protective measures as a result of Hurricane Harvey to 90 percent from 75 percent, the White House said.
