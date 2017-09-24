Trump issues travel restrictions on North Korea, Venezuela in expanded ban

WASHINGTON (Reuters) – The United States will prohibit entry of citizens from North Korea to the United States as part of a sweeping new travel ban that also slaps restrictions on Iran, Chad, Libya, Syria, Venezuela, Yemen and Somalia, the Trump administration said on Sunday.
