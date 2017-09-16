Trump move to block chipmaker deal bad for America – Xinhua

SHANGHAI (Reuters) – U.S. President Donald Trump’s decision to block a Chinese-backed firm from buying a U.S.-based chipmaker this week is detrimental to America’s growth and the global economy, China’s state news agency Xinhua said in a commentary on Saturday.
