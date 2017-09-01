WASHINGTON (Reuters) – President Donald Trump on Friday nominated Columbia University law professor Robert Jackson, an advocate for public disclosure of political spending by companies, for a vacant seat on the five-member U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.
Latest posts by Reuters News (see all)
- Serena Williams gives birth to baby girl: coach - September 1, 2017
- Trump nominates Columbia professor Jackson for seat on SEC - September 1, 2017
- Utah nurse claims police assault after she refused patient blood sample - September 1, 2017