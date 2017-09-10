Trump on Hurricane Irma: ‘This is some big monster’

WASHINGTON (Reuters) – U.S. President Donald Trump called Hurricane Irma “some big monster” as it battered the Florida coast, saying he wants to go to the state very soon and praising emergency officials for their efforts to protect people.
