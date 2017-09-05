Trump orders end to ‘Dreamer’ immigration program

WASHINGTON (Reuters) – President Donald Trump on Tuesday scrapped a program that protects from deportation almost 800,000 young men and women who were brought into the United States illegally as children, ordering a phased-out dismantling that gives a gridlocked Congress six months to decide the immigrants’ fate.
