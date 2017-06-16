Trump owes lenders at least $315 million, disclosure shows

WASHINGTON (Reuters) – President Donald Trump had personal liabilities of at least $315.6 million to German, U.S. and other lenders as of mid-2017, according to a federal financial disclosure form released late on Friday by the U.S. Office of Government Ethics.
