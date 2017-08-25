WASHINGTON (Reuters) – U.S. President Donald Trump on Friday granted a pardon to former Arizona lawman and political ally Joe Arpaio, the self-proclaimed “toughest sheriff in America,” less than a month after he was convicted of criminal contempt in a case involving his department’s racial profiling policy.
Latest posts by Reuters News (see all)
- Trump pardons ex-Arizona sheriff Joe Arpaio: White House - August 25, 2017
- Trump signs memo directing Pentagon to implement transgender ban - August 25, 2017
- Hurricane Harvey upgraded to Category 4, thousands in Texas flee - August 25, 2017