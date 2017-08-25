Trump pardons ex-Arizona sheriff Joe Arpaio

WASHINGTON (Reuters) – U.S. President Donald Trump on Friday granted a pardon to controversial former Arizona lawman and political ally Joe Arpaio less than a month after he was convicted of criminal contempt in a case involving racial profiling.
