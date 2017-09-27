Trump proposes U.S. tax overhaul, stirs concerns on deficit

WASHINGTON (Reuters) – President Donald Trump proposed on Wednesday the biggest U.S. tax overhaul in three decades, calling for tax cuts for most Americans, but prompting criticism that the plan favors business and the rich and could add trillions of dollars to the deficit.
