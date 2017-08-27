Trump renews threat to scrap NAFTA going into next round of talks

WASHINGTON (Reuters) – U.S. President Donald Trump renewed his threat to scrap NAFTA and ripped on trading partners Canada and Mexico in a tweet early on Sunday, days before the three countries were scheduled to hold a second round of negotiations on rewriting the 23-year-old agreement.
