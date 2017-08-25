Trump sanctions seek to halt financing for Venezuela ‘dictatorship’

WASHINGTON/CARACAS (Reuters) – U.S. President Donald Trump signed an executive order that prohibits dealings in new debt from the Venezuelan government or its state oil company in an effort to halt financing that fuels President Nicolas Maduro’s “dictatorship,” the White House said on Friday.
