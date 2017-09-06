Trump says he will get into ‘great detail’ on tax reform in next two weeks

MANDAN, N.D. (Reuters) – U.S. President Donald Trump said on Wednesday he would get into “great detail” in the next two weeks on his U.S. tax reform plan, which has been short on specifics, even after months of discussions among administration and congressional leaders.
