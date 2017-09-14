Trump says immigration deal with Democrats close, without border wall

WASHINGTON (Reuters) – President Donald Trump said on Thursday he was close to a deal with Democratic congressional leaders on protections for illegal immigrants brought to the United States as children, astounding fellow Republicans again while alarming conservative supporters.
