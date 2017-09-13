Trump says rich might pay more in taxes, talks with Democrats

WASHINGTON (Reuters) – President Donald Trump said on Wednesday that taxes on rich Americans might rise, as he pursues a tax code overhaul and reaches out to both Democrats and Republicans in a push to win support for a plan still far from complete.
