Trump signs memo directing Pentagon to implement transgender ban

WASHINGTON (Reuters) – U.S. President Donald Trump signed a memorandum on Friday that directs the U.S. military not to accept transgender men and women as recruits and halts the use of government funds for sex-reassignment surgeries for active personnel unless the process is already underway.
