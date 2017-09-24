Trump slaps travel restrictions on North Korea, Venezuela in expanded ban

WASHINGTON (Reuters) – President Donald Trump on Sunday slapped new travel restrictions on citizens from North Korea, Venezuela and Chad, expanding the list of countries covered by his original travel bans that have been derided by critics and challenged in court.
