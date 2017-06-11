Trump state visit to Britain delayed over protest fears: Guardian

LONDON (Reuters) – U.S. President Donald Trump’s planned state visit to Britain has been postponed after he told Prime Minister Theresa May that he did not want to come until the public supported his visit, the Guardian reported on Sunday.
