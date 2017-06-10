Trump takes second crack at a pivot next week with apprentice push

WASHINGTON (Reuters) – President Donald Trump, who became a reality television star with a show called “The Apprentice,” will spend a lot of time next week promoting a plan to expand apprenticeships to help companies find more skilled workers to fill jobs, the White House said.
