WASHINGTON (Reuters) – President Donald Trump has decided to scrap a program giving work permits to people who came to the United States illegally as children but will give Congress up to six months to find a legislative alternative, two sources familiar with the situation said on Sunday.
Latest posts by Reuters News (see all)
- Trump to scrap protection for ‘Dreamers’, give Congress six months to fix - September 3, 2017
- Los Angeles ‘turns corner’ on largest wildfire in city history - September 3, 2017
- Funding battle looms as Texas sees Harvey damage at up to $180 billion - September 3, 2017