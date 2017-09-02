Trump to visit victims of unprecedented floods in Texas and Louisiana

HOUSTON (Reuters) – President Donald Trump travels to Houston and Lake Charles, Louisiana on Saturday to meet victims of catastrophic storm Harvey, one of the worst natural disasters in U.S. history that is presenting a test of his administration.
