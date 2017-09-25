Trump travel ban on more solid ground as top court cancels hearing

NEW YORK (Reuters) – The Supreme Court signaled on Monday it may dismiss a challenge to President Donald Trump’s controversial travel ban after the White House announced tailored restrictions on eight countries that legal experts said stand a better chance at holding up in court.
