SOMERSET, N.J. (Reuters) – U.S. President Donald Trump on Sunday stepped up his criticism of National Football League players who protest during the pre-game national anthem, calling on fans to consider boycotting the NFL if teams do not discipline them.
Latest posts by Reuters News (see all)
- Jaguars, Ravens kneel for anthem in 1st game since Trump ramps up feud - September 24, 2017
- Obamacare repeal bill in doubt in Senate as key Republicans’ concerns deepen - September 24, 2017
- Trump urges fans to consider NFL boycott over player anthem protests - September 24, 2017