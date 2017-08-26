Trump was wrong to pardon controversial sheriff, Ryan says

WASHINGTON (Reuters) – President Donald Trump should not have pardoned a former Arizona sheriff who was convicted of criminal contempt in a case of racial profiling, the Republican speaker of the House of Representatives, Paul Ryan, said on Saturday.
