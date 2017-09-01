WASHINGTON (Reuters) – For a man who prefers to project a glowering brusqueness, Donald Trump’s trip to Houston on Saturday provides him with the opportunity to show a warmer, more empathetic side — and perhaps connect with some Americans critical of his presidency.
Latest posts by Reuters News (see all)
- Trump nominates Columbia professor Jackson for seat on SEC - September 1, 2017
- Utah nurse claims police assault after she refused patient blood sample - September 1, 2017
- Trump’s Houston trip will serve as empathy test - September 1, 2017