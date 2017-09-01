Trump’s tougher immigration policy extends to workers post-Harvey

WASHINGTON (Reuters) – The Trump administration, in line with its tough immigration policy, is keeping red tape in place that could make it harder for immigrants in the aftermath of Hurricane Harvey to find jobs with contractors, a decision critics say is likely to slow the Gulf Coast’s recovery.
