Turkey Residential Water Treatment Market 2016-2023

A comprehensive analysis of the Turkish residential water treatment market including market sizing, market share by competitor, drivers, restraints and market forecasts to 2023.

For the purposes of this study a residential water treatment (RWT) system is defined as:

Point-of-entry (POE) systems: Point-of-entry or whole house systems treat all the water entering the home.

Point-of-use counter top (CT) systems: Counter top systems can either be placed on the kitchen counter or can be wall mounted (typically in Asia).

Point-of-use under-the-sink (UTS) systems: The UTS systems are usually placed under the kitchen sink and do not clutter the kitchen counter.

Point-of-use faucet mount (FM) systems: FM systems have small filters that go directly on the end of a faucet and are relatively easy to install. FM systems have low capacities and low flow rates as compared to pitchers and other types of water treatment systems.

Pitcher systems: These systems are also knows as jug filters in certain parts of the world. Water is filtered by gravity through a filter cartridge, mostly made up of carbon. Pitchers and faucet mount systems are cheap residential water treatment systems available to consumers.

Replacement filters: This study also covers replacement filters.

Key Topics Covered:

I. Definitions/Acronyms

II. Europe and the middle east : Executive Summary

a. Revenues – Europe and the middle east

b. Market Measurements

c. CAGR

d. Technology by Revenue

e. Bubble Map Based on Popular Trends

III. Turkey Residential Water Treatment Market

a. Market Measurements

b. Market Drivers

c. Market Restraints

d. Quotes on Market Restraints

e. Pricing Trends

f. Quotes on Market Trends

h. Key Players

III. Market Data

a. Total Residential Water Treatment Market: Revenue Forecasts, 2016-2023

b. Point-of-Use CT & UTS Water Treatment Systems: Revenue Forecasts, 2016-2023

c. Point-of-Use CT & UTS Water Treatment Systems: Market Share by Revenues

d. Point-of-Use Replacement Filters Market: Revenue Forecasts, 2016-2023

e. Point-of-Entry Water Treatment Systems Market: Revenue Forecasts, 2016-2023

f. Point-of-Entry Water Treatment Systems Market: Market Share by Revenues

g. Point-of-Entry Replacement Filters Market: Revenue Forecasts, 2016-2023



Companies Mentioned

A.O. Smith Corporation

Amway

Aquamatch

Aquaphor

Arelik

BMB

BWT AG

EcoWater Systems LLC

Ihlas Ev Aletleri Imalat Sanayi ve Ticaret AS

Ova

Pollet Water Group (PWG)

Rainsoft

Waterbox Co. Inc.

Woongjin Group

