Turnover of Apranga Group in August 2017

Vilnius, Lithuania, 2017-09-01 09:00 CEST (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) —

The retail turnover (including VAT) of the Apranga Group reached EUR 20.9 million in August 2017, and has decreased by 3.0% in comparison to August 2016.

In January through August 2017, the retail turnover of Apranga Group (including VAT) amounted to EUR 139.1 million, and increased by 3.3% year-to-year.

In January-August 2017, the retail turnover of the Apranga Group in Lithuania increased by 2.7% year-to-year, in Latvia increased by 1.3% and in Estonia by 7.9%.

Currently Apranga Group operates the chain of 182 stores (106 in Lithuania, 47 in Latvia and 29 in Estonia) covering the gross area of 84.6 thousand sq. m., or by 4.4% more than a year ago.

Rimantas Perveneckas

Apranga Group Director General

+370 5 2390801