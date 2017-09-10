U.N. appeals for aid as Myanmar refugee exodus nears 300,000

COX’S BAZAR, Bangladesh (Reuters) – The United Nations has appealed for aid to deal with a humanitarian crisis unfolding in southern Bangladesh after the number of Muslim Rohingya fleeing Myanmar neared 300,000, just two weeks after violence erupted there.
