U.N. condemns ‘outrageous’ North Korea missile launch, Pyongyang says more to come

SEOUL/UNITED NATIONS (Reuters) – The United Nations condemned North Korea’s “outrageous” firing of a ballistic missile over Japan on Tuesday, demanding Pyongyang halt its weapons program but holding back on any threat of new sanctions on the isolated regime.
