U.N. Security Council unanimously steps up sanctions on North Korea

UNITED NATIONS (Reuters) – The United Nations Security Council unanimously stepped up sanctions against North Korea on Monday over the country’s sixth and most powerful nuclear test conducted on Sept. 3, imposing a ban on the country’s textile exports and capping imports of crude oil.
