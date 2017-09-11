UNITED NATIONS (Reuters) – The United Nations Security Council unanimously stepped up sanctions against North Korea on Monday over the country’s sixth and most powerful nuclear test on Sept. 3, imposing a ban on the country’s textile exports and capping imports of crude oil.
Latest posts by Reuters News (see all)
- U.N. Security Council votes to step up sanctions on North Korea - September 11, 2017
- California, three other states sue over Trump action on ‘Dreamer’ immigrants - September 11, 2017
- Floridians return to storm-shattered homes as Irma arrives in Georgia - September 11, 2017