U.S. Ambassador Haley: U.N. has exhausted options on North Korea

WASHINGTON (Reuters) – U.S. Ambassador to the United Nations Nikki Haley said on Sunday the U.N. Security Council has run out of options on containing North Korea’s nuclear program and the United States may have to turn the matter over to the Pentagon.
