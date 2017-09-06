U.S. appeals court says Texas can implement voter ID law

(Reuters) – The state of Texas won at least a temporary victory on Tuesday in its bid to implement a controversial voter identification law when a federal appeals court stayed a ruling by a U.S. district court judge that barred its enforcement.
