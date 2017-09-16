U.S. attends meeting on Paris climate accord, still plans to withdraw

MONTREAL (Reuters) – The United States attended a Saturday meeting of ministers from more than 30 of the nations that signed the Paris climate-change agreement, though the White House issued a statement saying it will stick with plans to pull out of the deal.
