U.S. attorney general to face questions on Comey firing, Russia

WASHINGTON (Reuters) – Attorney General Jeff Sessions will face questions about the firing of FBI Director James Comey and any undeclared meetings with Russian officials when he goes before a U.S. Senate hearing on Tuesday, becoming the highest-ranking member of President Donald Trump’s Cabinet to testify in the affair.
