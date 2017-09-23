U.S.-backed forces capture big gas field in Syria’s Deir al-Zor: senior commander

AMMAN (Reuters) – U.S.-backed forces said on Saturday they had seized a major natural gas field in Syria’s Deir al-Zor province from Islamic State militants in rapid advances since the start of an operation earlier this month to capture areas east of the Euphrates river.
