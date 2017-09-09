BEIRUT (Reuters) – U.S.-backed militias and the Syrian army advanced in separate offensives against Islamic State in eastern Syria on Saturday, piling pressure on shrinking territory the group still holds in oil-rich areas near the Iraqi border.
Latest posts by Reuters News (see all)
- U.S.-backed forces, Syrian army advance separately on Islamic State in Deir al-Zor - September 9, 2017
- Hurricane Irma downgraded as it tears into Cuba’s northern coast - September 9, 2017
- U.S.-backed forces, Syrian army advance separately on IS in Deir al-Zor - September 9, 2017