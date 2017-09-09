U.S.-backed SDF attacks Islamic State in Syria’s Deir al-Zor province

BEIRUT (Reuters) – The U.S.-backed Syrian Democratic Forces alliance (SDF) has launched an operation against Islamic State militants in the north of Deir al-Zor province in eastern Syria, a statement said on Saturday.
