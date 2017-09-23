WASHINGTON (Reuters) – U.S. Air Force B-1B Lancer bombers escorted by fighter jets flew in international airspace over waters east of North Korea on Saturday in a show of force the Pentagon said demonstrated the range of military options available to President Donald Trump.
Latest posts by Reuters News (see all)
- Latest Mexico quake spreads alarm, some rescue efforts suspended - September 23, 2017
- U.S. bombers, fighters, stage show of force off North Korean coast - September 23, 2017
- U.S. bombers fly off North Korea’s coast in show of force - September 23, 2017