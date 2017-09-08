U.S. calls for U.N. Security Council vote on North Korea on Monday

UNITED NATIONS (Reuters) – The United States on Friday told the U.N. Security Council that it intends to call a meeting on Monday to vote on a draft resolution establishing additional sanctions on North Korea, the U.S. Mission to the United Nations said in a statement.
