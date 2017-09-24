U.S cautions citizens of possible unrest during Kurdish independence referendum

BAGHDAD (Reuters) – The U.S. embassy in Iraq cautioned its citizens that there may be unrest during a referendum on independence planned by the Kurdish authorities in northern Iraq, opposed by the central government in Baghdad.
