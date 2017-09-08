U.S. Congress approves Trump’s aid and debt deal with Democrats

WASHINGTON (Reuters) – U.S. lawmakers approved a bill on Friday extending the government debt limit for three months and providing about $15 billion in hurricane-related aid, delivering on President Donald Trump’s surprising deal this week with Democratic congressional leaders.
