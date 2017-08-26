U.S. current account imbalance unlikely to diminish: researcher

(Reuters) – The United States will likely continue to run a large current account deficit against other countries because of its status as a global safe asset haven among other reasons, a U.S. economist told an annual symposium of some of the world’s most influential central bankers in Jackson Hole, Wyoming, on Saturday.
