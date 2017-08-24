U.S. Defense Secretary Mattis promises support to Ukraine, but no arms

KIEV (Reuters) – U.S. Defense Secretary Jim Mattis on a visit to Ukraine on Thursday said Washington would continue to put pressure on Russia over what he called its aggressive behavior, but stopped short of promising to provide lethal weapons to Kiev.
