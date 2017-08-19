U.S. did not detail request for auto rules of origin at NAFTA talks: source

WASHINGTON (Reuters) – In the opening NAFTA session of talks, the United States did not give precise details of how much it wanted to boost North American content for autos, a source directly familiar with the negotiations said on Saturday.
