U.S. drug enforcement chief to step down from agency

(Reuters) – The U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration’s acting director on Tuesday said that he will be leaving his post, two months after he criticized Republican President Donald Trump for telling law enforcement officers not to be “too nice” to suspects.
